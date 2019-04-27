The Connecticut Sun traded former No. 1 overall pick Chiney Ogwumike to the Los Angeles Sparks for a first round pick in the 2020 WNBA draft, the team announced Saturday.

Ogwumike, who also works for ESPN, was drafted first overall by the Sun in 2014 and played three seasons in Connecticut, sitting out two seasons with injuries. During the 2018 regular season she averaged 14.4 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. Ogwumike will join her sister, Nneka, in Los Angeles.

"We would like to thank Chiney Ogwumike for her contributions to our organization since 2014," Sun head coach and general manager Curt Miller said. "We wish her well with her career and expanding her off-court interests."

The Sun have nine players returning and just drafted three players, including first-round pick Kristine Anigwe, heading into the 2019 season. Connecticut's first game is May 25 against the Washington Mystics.

