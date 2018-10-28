A Minnetonka man who flies for Twin Cities-based Sun Country Airlines was arrested after trying to get a loaded handgun through security at a Florida airport, according to authorities.

Brian A. Machtemes, 54, was arrested Friday night at the Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers and booked in jail on suspicion of having an unlicensed firearm, a felony. Machtemes posted bond, was released less than 2 hours later and given a Nov. 26 court date.

According to police:

The handgun was detected in a suitcase while being screened at a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoint about 6:50 p.m. Machtemes said the bag was and that he packed it.

A TSA supervisor searched the suitcase and recovered from a zipper pouch a .380-caliber pistol that was loaded with six rounds.

Machtemes provided a permit to carry issued in Minnesota, but "the state of Florida does not recognize a carry permit from MN," the police report read.

Authorities read Machtemes his rights against self incrimination, and he chose to not answer anymore questions without an attorney present.

A statement from Sun Country said the pilot's arrest disrupted a flight's itinerary, and "we provided our passengers with hotels, meal vouchers and a $200 flight credit."

As for the incident itself, the statement continued, "In the interest of respecting the privacy and preserving the trust of all our employees, we do not comment or confirm details related to individual employee conduct or work performance."

A message was left with Machtemes seeking a response to the allegation.