Sun Country is having a one day flash sale on fares to six U.S. cities with one-way fares from $19 to $49.

Tickets must be purchased before midnight on Friday, Sept. 13. Fares are from Minneapolis St. Paul airport (MSP) to St. Louis, MO ($19, STL), Chicago ($29, ORD), Philadelphia ($29, PHL), Providence, RI ($29, PVD), San Antonio ($29, SAT), and Sacramento ($49, SMF).

Flights are mostly mid-week and are for short-notice trips starting next week and returning by late September or early or mid-October.

As a budget airline similar to Spirit and Frontier, Sun Country charges additional fees for all luggage except for carry-ons that can be placed under the seat. Fees range from about $30 to 40 for overhead bags and the first checked bag.