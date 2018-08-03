“It is OK. It is not a big jump. Take a breath. One, two, three, and then step,” said my French canyoning guide, Fabrice Paget. I insisted that he was wrong. It was a huge step, off a cliff, 20 feet down into a pool of freezing cold water.

I had paid 65 euros (about $76) to do exactly this: trek through a river canyon near the Alpine town of Megève while rappelling down vertical rock faces next to waterfalls and jumping off a lot of cliffs. I had on a helmet and wet suit. Two fearless Parisian women who rounded out the rest of our small group, Muriel Lonjon, 43, and her 16-year-old daughter, Juliette, had just made the plunge like it was no big deal and were quite alive as they cheered me on from below.

As often happens when trying to reason with a terrified person, all the encouragement was only making things worse. Yet, somehow the next time Paget said, “One, two, three, step!,” I did.

I was in the air, and then I was in the water, and I was cold, and I was coming up for air, and there were Muriel and Juliette extending their hands, and I was beaming. I felt exhilarated and proud, pushed past limits I never would have crossed on my own.

France has long been a happy place for me. It’s the first country I ever visited outside of North America, on a trip with my dad when I was 13. I’d never been to one spot that made it onto the New York Times’ 52 Places to Go in 2018 list: Megève. But it’s part of a country that has begun to feel like home.

Lofty aspirations

A 1970s-era cable car sits in a roundabout in Megève, France, above. Megève is known, somewhat derisively, as the Aspen of France (that is, exclusive and expensive). Annecy, France, top, is seen from a footbridge on Le Thiou river. Known as “the Venice of the Alps,” Annecy draws summer visitors looking to stroll along its glacier-formed lake surrounded by mountains, or across stone bridges traversing its three canals and Le Thiou.

Megève is known, the French and Swiss I met told me, somewhat derisively, as the Aspen of France. In other words: exclusive and expensive, where clientele seem to care as much about their Prada ski outfits as ripping down the slopes. Indeed, the reasoning for Megève’s entry on the 52 Places list had been the opening of a new Four Seasons Hotel on the slopes of Mont d’Arbois, one of three ski areas in the immediate vicinity (the others are Rochebrune and Le Jaillet) — along with $94 million of improvements to ski facilities. Of course, my visit was a summertime one.

As an avid snowboarder, coming to a ski town in summer felt a bit like torture. But the joy of being in the mountains and seeing so much beauty quickly erased that.

This medieval farming village, 4,000 feet above sea level, became an aristocratic ski destination in the decades after World War I — frequented by the likes of Jean Cocteau and Brigitte Bardot — essentially because a very rich woman, Baroness Noémie de Rothschild, was determined to make it one. Her family is behind the new Four Seasons.

Walking through the pedestrian-only cobblestone streets, though, none of that is apparent. As the manager of my hotel, Hotel Chalet St. George, explained, Megève differs from higher-altitude resort towns like Chamonix and Val d’Isere because people have actually been living there and cultivating the land year-round for centuries. A bubbling river runs through it. The pitched-roof architecture is universally charming, and there is not a high-rise in sight.

I caught rides on both the Mont d’Arbois and Le Jaillet cable cars, which take you from civilization to the wild, verdant tops of those ski hills. I drove to the first (you can also hike) and was the only soul up there, taking in the scenery of both herds of cows and Alpine golfers on the slopes.

The second practically leaves from the center of town, and was a bit of a party, given that I was hitting it on its opening day. For 15 euros round-trip, I had a panoramic view of Mont Blanc amid fields of wildflowers, picnicking families and daredevils participating in the world’s toughest mountain bike race, which was starting and ending in town that weekend.

There were also some short (and steep!) self-guided hikes, and that canyoning.

Eating well

Mostly, though, I relaxed and ate well. My lovely four-star hotel had decor of wooden gnomes and elk heads, and a smashing petit déjeuner where the fresh food never seemed to stop coming. Patisseries provided great sandwiches for lunch, and I had a decadent meal at Le 1920 at the Four Seasons, which has two Michelin stars.

The dinner that I would make a special trip to re-experience, though, came deep in the mountains at Flocons de Sel, from chef Emmanuel Renaut, who recently earned his third Michelin star after 20 years of cooking in the area. (You can also get a delicious, more casual meal at his original bistro, Flocons Village, in the center of town.)

Because I was alone and it was a slow night, Renaut invited me to sit at the chef’s table in the kitchen. I had asked for a truncated menu, but it was more than enough: green-pea gnocchi in a stock of elderflower, lake fish fed on plankton, a tartlet of eggplant and caviar, and something like seven desserts (they were getting rid of them at the end of the night), including divine cones of sugar filled with sweet herbal liquids.

The herbs and mushrooms I’d eaten, I found out, Renaut had foraged himself. And he was planning to go out again the next morning, even with the forecast predicting rain. “But of course,” he said. “I am not melting.”

Venice of the Alps

If you want a more up-close view of Mont Blanc, Europe’s tallest peak, head to Chamonix to ride the Aiguille du Midi cable car — but only on a sunny day. While I was there webcams showed the whole area under constant cloud cover. So instead I descended to Annecy, a 90-minute drive from Megève, known as “the Venice of the Alps.”

“It is our jewel!” various Frenchmen had told me. Alpine residents and folks from nearby Geneva flock here in summer to stroll along its enormous, blue, glacier-formed lake surrounded by mountains, or across stone bridges traversing its three canals and central Thiou River. It made a lively, gelato-filled contrast to sleepy Megève — particularly because I happened to arrive to a din of honking car horns just as France had won a World Cup game.

Getting around

Annecy, France, seen from a footbridge on Le Thiou river in July 2018. Known as “the Venice of the Alps,” Annecy draws summer visitors looking to stroll along its enormous, blue, glacier-formed lake surrounded by mountains, or across stone bridges traversing its three canals and Le Thiou.

Renting a car is the best way to get around Megève and its surrounding areas, plus see great views. You can park in a public garage or, likely, at your hotel; just be sure to reserve a spot. You’ll pay between 15 and 30 euros a day. Restaurants like Flocons de Sel do free pickup and drop-off, and you’d be wise to use them.





