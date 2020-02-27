ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Greg Summers recorded 15 points and 13 rebounds to lift Navy to a 62-57 win over Loyola (Md.) on Wednesday night.
Cam Davis had 14 points for Navy (14-14, 8-9 Patriot League). John Carter Jr. added 12 points and eight rebounds.
Santi Aldama had 18 points and 12 rebounds for the Greyhounds (15-15, 7-10). Golden Dike added 12 points. Jaylin Andrews had 10 points.
The Midshipmen leveled the season series against the Greyhounds with the win. Loyola (Md.) defeated Navy 79-73 on Feb. 1. Navy finishes out the regular season against Lafayette on the road on Saturday. Loyola (Md.) finishes out the regular season against Lehigh at home on Saturday.
