It never gets old, seeing the ridge of another sublime sunset over a Minnesota waterway or a macro moment of something buzzing or fluttering — or just existing — in the outdoors. Star Tribune readers have shared dozens of such photos and more this summer on social media, #stribsummer and #stribminnesota. They’ll be a gift to return to in the months ahead. Get online to see more, or share a few of your own before we official proclaim it autumn Sept. 23.

Then, circle back for #stribfall. Below are some special contributions: