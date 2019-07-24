Thousands of dead fish have floated to the surface along the shores of the Chain of Lakes in Minneapolis this month, stinking casualties of a “summer kill” mainly caused by hot temperatures.

The mass death of fish during the summer is not uncommon, officials with the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board and state Department of Natural Resources said Wednesday. The phenomenon usually begins around this time and is seen more often in the metro area and southwest Minnesota, said Sean Sisler with the DNR.

This time, the fish have been spotted in the city’s popular lakes. About a thousand fish in Cedar Lake and a thousand in Lake Harriet have died, said Rachael Crabb, a water resources supervisor with the Park Board. More dead fish have been found in Bde Maka Ska. They have all been crappies about 4 inches long, she said.

The kills were first reported in Cedar Lake around July 4 and Lake Harriet on July 19.

“I don’t know if the fish are still dying, but we’re still picking up fish,” Crabb said.

A combination of hot temperatures and high nutrients drives down the oxygen level in lakes, leading some fish species to die at higher rates, Sisler said. In addition, higher water levels caused by heavy rain this month means less sunlight is reaching the deeper areas of lakes, leading aquatic plants to produce less oxygen, Crabb said.

The summer kills are not expected to have a major effect on the fish population in these lakes, which are home to hundreds of thousands of panfish, Crabb said.

The beaches at Bde Maka Ska remain closed for testing after levels of E. coli bacteria were found to exceed state guidelines earlier this month. Meanwhile, the beaches at Cedar Lake are open and “the water quality is fantastic,” Crabb said.

Other fish kills occur in the late spring and during the end of the winter, Sisler said. He said people who see large pools of dead fish — about 20 to 50 in a small area — should report their findings to the Minnesota Duty Officer at (800 422-0798.