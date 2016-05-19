StarTribune

SUMMER FUN

Queen of the Block Party: Foxy Tann is the official emcee of the summer

Queen of the Block Party: Foxy Tann is the official emcee of the summer

Foxy Tann is the block-party queen of summer in the Twin Cities

Foxy Tann is the block-party queen of summer in the Twin Cities

If you’ve been to a few summer block parties in the Twin Cities, there’s a good chance that Foxy Tann was the emcee. The sassy,…
Summer Fun 2017: GNR, Coldplay and Bieber make it the summer of the stadium concert in the Twin Cities

Summer Fun 2017: GNR, Coldplay and Bieber make it the summer of the stadium concert in the Twin Cities

May 19
Fans are pumped for five blockbuster concerts at U.S. Bank Stadium and Target Field. But are the venues ready?
Summer Fun 2017: New things to do in the Minnesota outdoors

Summer Fun 2017: New things to do in the Minnesota outdoors

May 19
Unconventional outdoor activities can be found everywhere in Minnesota.

Summer Fun 2017: Make these old Midwestern travel destinations new again

May 19
You may only get a week or so each summer to explore the Upper Midwest’s top destinations, but it can take years to fully enjoy…

Summer Fun 2017: June highlights

May 19
Sculpture Garden Grand reopening June 3: Walker Art Center has already unveiled some pretty spiffy changes in its latest round of renovations, what with a…

Summer Fun 2017: July highlights

May 19
Ed Sheeran July 1: Sheeran has commanded the Billboard charts since “Divide” was released in March, and his international success has made the British megastar’s…

Summer Fun 2017: August highlights

May 19
Fringe Festival Aug. 3-13: There’s one place for theater lovers to be in the Twin Cities during August, and that’s the Fringe Festival, Minnesota’s annual…

Summer Fun 2016: Find your favorite road trip

May 19, 2016
Minnesota-based adventures range from underground mines to sacred sites.

Summer Fun 2016: In defense of music fests

May 19, 2016
Despite a backlash, large-scale outdoor concerts still offer great entertainment value for Midwesterners.

Summer Fun 2016: Small-town festivals abound in Minnesota

May 19, 2016
Minnesota's abundant community fests have more in common than not.

Summer Fun 2016: Five ways to be active

May 19, 2016
How and where to get moving this summer with mountain biking, climbing, running, paddling and yoga.

Summer Fun 2016: The best new food trucks

May 19, 2016
The latest generation of rolling restaurants means if there's a street, you'll find something to eat.
See More Stories
Browse Variety Sections
Event Calendar
  • Today
  • Mon
  • Tue
  • Wed
  • Thu

No Events Available.

See all events

Tell us about an event

Movies
Most Read
  1. English wedding: Pippa Middleton marries as royals look on • Celebrities
  2. Twin Cities' most influential Instagram food star is a suburban working mom • Eat & Drink
  3. Actor Baio prompts online furor over Brainerd yearbook's anti-Trump entry • Celebrities
  4. 13-1 shot Cloud Computing springs upset in Preakness
  5. No couch, one car: How these Minnesotans are living with less

© 2017 StarTribune. All rights reserved.