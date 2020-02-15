BEAUMONT, Texas — Avery Sullivan had 22 points as Lamar beat Houston Baptist 79-69 on Saturday.
T.J. Atwood had 19 points and nine rebounds for Lamar (13-13, 7-8 Southland Conference). Davion Buster added 13 points. Anderson Kopp had 10 points and six rebounds. David Muoka had four points and five blocks.
Jalon Gates had 18 points for the Huskies (3-20, 3-11). Ian DuBose added 16 points and seven assists. Philip McKenzie had eight rebounds.
The Cardinals improve to 2-0 against the Huskies this season. Lamar defeated Houston Baptist 102-92 on Jan. 11. Lamar plays Sam Houston State on the road on Wednesday. Houston Baptist plays Abilene Christian at home on Wednesday.
