ATLANTA — A federal civil rights lawsuit says a manager at an Atlanta-area Waffle House used racial epithets to refer to customers of Mexican descent.
The lawsuit filed Monday says the alleged discrimination happened in February 2017 at a restaurant in Doraville.
The lawsuit says Paola Martinez, a U.S. citizen, went to the restaurant with her young daughter and then-husband. It says the cook and restaurant manager, a white man, used a racial slur to refer to them and muttered "Why don't they deport you to Mexico?"
The lawsuit says the family later discovered the food in their to-go order was strewn with garbage and not cooked properly.
Waffle House issued a statement Tuesday saying it is reviewing the case, does not tolerate discrimination and will respond through the legal process.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.