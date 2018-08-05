MOGADISHU, Somalia — A Somali police officer says a suicide car bomber detonated an explosives-laden vehicle killing four people near the gate of a military base in Afgoye town, 30 kilometers (18 miles) northwest of Mogadishu.
Col. Ahmed Ali said that two of the dead were soldiers and fatalities could increase from the 10 injured in the blast Sunday, which was close to the former national water agency's offices.
Residents report hearing a powerful explosion, followed by gunfire from the base. Addow Isse, a resident in the town, said he saw at least three bodies lying in a pool of blood.
