QUETTA, Pakistan — Pakistan's police say a suicide bombing has killed a policeman and wounded three others in the country's restive southwest.
Local police chief Mohammad Zaman says Monday's attack took place in the town of Loralai in the Baluchistan province.
Zaman said the bomber rode his motorcycle into a police vehicle, killing himself in the blast.
No group immediately claimed the attack.
Baluchistan is the scene of a low-level insurgency by separatists demanding more autonomy and a greater share in the region's natural resources such as gas and oil.
The province also has a strong presence of militants, sharing a border with war-torn Afghanistan.
