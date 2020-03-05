‘Sueño’

Opens Friday: Which is more powerful — familial bonds or prophecy? In Calderón de la Barca’s 17th-century classic “Life Is a Dream,” a king imprisons his son after a prediction that the latter would bring death and calamity to the kingdom. Obie-winning playwright Jose Rivera’s contemporary retelling of the story “Sueño” asks: What will the prince do with freedom if all he’s ever known are prison walls? The show, performed in English, is directed by Leslie Ishii. The cast includes Pedro R. Bayón as the king, Ernest Briggs as the jailer and Fernando Collado as imprisoned prince. (7:30 p.m. Thu.-Sat., 2 p.m. Sun. Ends March 22. The Lab Theater, 700 N. 1st St., Mpls. $18-$22. 612-333-7977 or thelabtheater.org.)

Rohan Preston