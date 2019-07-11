KHARTOUM, Sudan — Sudan's state-run TV says the country's ruling military council has foiled an attempted military coup.
Thursday's report gave no details. The development comes as the military council and protest movement leaders are in discussions on a power-sharing deal.
The military and a pro-democracy coalition agreed last week on a joint sovereign council that will rule for a little over three years while elections are organized.
Both sides say a diplomatic push by the U.S. and its Arab allies was key to ending a weekslong standoff that raised fears of all-out civil war.
