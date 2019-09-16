CAIRO — Sudan's Health Ministry says at least seven people have died from a cholera outbreak over the past three weeks in a southeastern province.
It says dozens have been infected in the outbreak in the Blue Nile province. No cases have been reported in other provinces.
Authorities say 16 of Sudan's 18 provinces have been affected by heavy rains and flash floods in late August, the worst since 2013.
The World Health Organization says new malaria cases have also been reported in several Sudanese provinces.
Naeema Al Gasseer, the WHO representative in Sudan, warned earlier this week of a risk of cholera and other intestinal diseases spreading if there's "no immediate response interventions."
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Taiwan says Solomon Islands switches recognition to China
The Solomon Islands switched diplomatic recognition from Taiwan to China on Monday, becoming the latest country to leave the dwindling Taiwanese camp.
World
Half of the 147 tigers rescued from Thai temple have died
More than half the tigers rescued three years ago from a Buddhist temple in Thailand where they served as a popular tourist attraction have died of disease, wildlife officials said Monday.
World
The Latest: Saudis to invite global experts to investigate
The Latest on tensions in the Persian Gulf and the fallout after weekend attack on major oil sites in Saudi Arabia (all times local):
World
China and US clash over 'belt and road' in Afghan resolution
China and Russia clashed with the U.S. and other Security Council members Monday over China's insistence on including a reference to Beijing's $1 trillion "belt and road" global infrastructure program in a resolution on the U.N. political mission in Afghanistan.
World
Democrats' Afghan strategy shifts, sounding a lot like Trump's
Democratic candidates' proposals to end the war shift from past campaigns, sounding a lot like Trump's.