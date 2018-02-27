KHARTOUM, Sudan — Activists say Sudanese authorities have released dozens of people arrested for taking part in last month's protests against rising bread prices.
Two protesters, Imtenan Ali el-Radi and Amal Habany, say they were released Tuesday from Kober prison, north of the capital, Khartoum. They say several families were waiting for their loved ones in front of the prison.
Protests erupted in Khartoum and other parts of the country last month after the government slashed subsidies and devalued the local currency, measures aimed at strengthening the battered economy. Hundreds of people were detained.
