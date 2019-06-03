KHARTOUM, Sudan — Sudan protest organizers say the number of people killed in the military's raid of a sit-in protest camp has risen to 9.
Hong Kong proposes safeguards to extradition law amendments
Hong Kong's government says it is willing to raise the threshold for extraditing criminal suspects amid concerns over proposed amendments to the territory's extradition law.
The Latest: Trump baby blimp could be heading to a museum
The Latest on President Donald Trump's visit to Europe (all times local):
Top North Korean official reappears days after purge report
A senior North Korean official who had been reported as being purged over the failed nuclear summit with Washington was shown in state media on Monday enjoying a concert near leader Kim Jong Un.
Trump kicks off British trip with tweet against London mayor
President Donald Trump arrived in Britain on Monday for a largely ceremonial visit meant to strengthen ties between the two nations, but the trip was immediately at risk of being overshadowed by Brexit turmoil and a political feud with London's mayor.