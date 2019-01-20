CAIRO — Sudanese security forces are deploying in large numbers in Khartoum and the capital's twin city in anticipation of fresh protests calling on longtime ruler Omar al-Bashir to step down.
Video clips circulating online show hundreds of security forces in Khartoum and more heading to nearby Omdurman, a hotbed of dissent that saw hours of pitched battles between police and protesters last week.
Sunday's expected protests come amid a series of strikes by professional unions, including doctors, teachers, lawyers and pharmacists. Demonstrations are also expected in other cities.
Al-Bashir, who seized power in a military coup nearly 30 years ago, insists there will be no change of leadership except through the ballot box.
