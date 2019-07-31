CAIRO — Sudanese activists are calling for mass protests across the country amid tensions with the ruling generals following violence in a central province.

The Sudanese Professionals Association has spearheaded the protests that led to the military's ouster of autocrat Omar al-Bashir in April. It says the marches on Thursday will demand justice for those killed over the weekend in student protests in the North Kordofan province.

Ismail al-Taj, a protest leader, on Wednesday appealed on the military council, which runs the country, to protect protesters.

Security forces fired live ammunition on Monday in the North Kordofan city of Obeid to disperse student protests. At least six people were killed, including four students.

The planned marches come as experts from the military council and the pro-democracy movement are finalizing a power-sharing agreement.