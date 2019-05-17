THE Traveler: Wade Demmer of Coon Rapids, Minn.

The scene: In Nairobi National Park, a wildlife preserve near the Kenyan capital, a family of rhino grazes with the skyline in the background.

The Trip: Demmer’s 70-year-old father had wanted to go on a safari for years. He and Demmer jumped at the chance after receiving an invitation from a Kenyan. Demmer ran in college with a Kenyan teammate and friend. “Earlier in the year he became an American citizen, and to celebrate, he planned to bring his kids on their first trip to Kenya. He spent a lot of time with family over the years, and he invited us to go, too,” Demmer wrote in an e-mail. The group traveled to Mombasa, Nairobi, Amboseli National Park, Masai Mara National Reserve and several villages around Mount Kenya.

About Kenya: Kenya is a family-friendly and welcoming place, housing beach resorts, dry savannas, lush forests and metropolitan cities. Safaris offer a great way to see wild animals up close, “but going to Kenya only for the safari is a bit like traveling to America only to see Disney World,” Demmer wrote.

Getting the shot: Demmer took the shot with a Sony A7 digital SLR with a Tamron zoom lens. This is his favorite wildlife photo from the trip because it contains numerous elements that embody their two weeks in Kenya.

