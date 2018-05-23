INDIANAPOLIS — A suburban Indianapolis man accused of trying to join the Islamic State group overseas has pleaded guilty to a terrorism charge.
Akram Musleh of Brownsburg entered the plea to a charge of attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Indianapolis. He was 18 when he was arrested nearly two years ago as he tried to board a bus to New York, where prosecutors alleged he was to fly to Morocco and on to territory controlled by the Islamic State.
The charge is punishable by a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000. A sentencing date has not been set.
Musleh was remanded to the custody of U.S. marshals.
