BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. — Suburban Chicago police say an officer fatally shot a man who rear-ended his vehicle and then pointed a gun at him.

Police in southwest suburban Bridgeview say the shooting happened Tuesday night in a parking lot.

They say after man was rushed to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was listed in critical condition. On Wednesday morning, Bridgeview spokesman Ray Hanania said the man, whose name hasn't been released, died.

The Bridgeview police officer wasn't injured.

Witness Nidal Fakhoun tells WLS-TV he was working across the street when he heard two gunshots and then saw an unconscious man.

Bridgeview police and the Illinois State Police Public Integrity Task Force are investigating the shooting.