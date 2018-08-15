MIAMI — Subtropical Storm Ernesto has formed far out over the Atlantic.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm's maximum sustained winds Wednesday are near 40 mph (65 kph) with some additional strengthening possible over the next day.
Ernesto is centered about 695 miles (1,120 kilometers) southeast of Canada's Cape Race, Newfoundland, and is moving north near 8 mph (13 kph).
The storm does not currently pose a threat to any land.
