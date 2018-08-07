MIAMI — Subtropical Storm Debby has formed far out over the north Atlantic but is expected to be a short-lived storm.
The storm's maximum sustained winds Tuesday morning are near 40 mph (64 kph) and the U.S. National Hurricane Center says Debby is expected to dissipate in a few days.
The storm is centered about 1,160 miles (1,870 kilometers) west of the Azores and is moving north near 16 mph (26 kph).
The storm is not currently a threat to any land.
