GREENFIELD, Wis. — Officials say a cable company subcontractor died when he was electrocuted while working in the Milwaukee suburb of Greenfield.
A co-worker was injured while attempting to rescue his colleague from a truck's aerial bucket Tuesday. He was taken to Froedtert Hospital.
First responders could not reach the victim in the bucket until power was shut off by We Energies. Fire Capt. Jon Cohn said emergency crews had to use restraint so they wouldn't also become victims.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating. An autopsy is scheduled Wednesday.
