DETROIT — Subaru is recalling nearly 400,000 vehicles in the U.S. to fix two problems that can cause them to stall.

The first recall covers about 229,000 Outback and Legacy vehicles from the 2018 model year. Government documents say a software problem can stop the low-fuel warning light from illuminating and make the miles-to-empty display inaccurate. The problem can cause drivers to run out of fuel and stall, increasing the risk of a crash.

The other recall covers the 2012 to 2014 Impreza, and the 2013 BRZ, XV Crosstrek and Toyota Scion FR-S.

The engine valve springs in about 166,000 of the vehicles can fracture, causing the engines to malfunction or stall.

Dealers will replace the springs. Toyota and Subaru jointly designed the FR-S sports car.

In both recalls, owners will be notified starting this month. In the fuel indicator recall, dealers will reprogram the software. If reprogramming tools aren't ready, owners will be notified by letter again when they are. In the valve springs recall, if parts aren't ready, owners will be notified a second time of when they should take vehicles in for repairs.

Government documents don't list any crashes or injuries caused by either problem. Messages were left Thursday seeking comment from Subaru.