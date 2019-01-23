During #SKINGOALS Ladies Night At Von Maur in Eden Prairie, ladies can get tips on how to protect their skin from winter weather with protective skin care products; noon to 8:30 p.m. Jan. 31. Stop in or call 952-829-0200 for an appointment. Also, on Feb. 1. guests can schedule a free makeup consultation with John Russell, a national makeup artist for Chanel, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Call 952-829-0200, ext. 695. Eden Prairie Center, 400 Prairie Center Dr.

The Women’s and Junior Apparel Sale at Opitz outlet stores features Free People, Guess and NYDJ (Not Your Daughters Jeans) clothing, accessories and more at 70 percent off retail prices through Jan. 29. The Winter Clearance Sale continues with discounts on clothes, boots, shoes and outerwear. Hours vary at St. Louis Park, Minnetonka and Minneapolis stores. opitzoutlet.com.

