Storm Creek's Warehouse Sale, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Fri. and 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Sat., will feature outdoor-inspired clothing. Part of the proceeds will benefit Storm Creek's Embrace the Cause program, a partnership with local charities. 624 Spiral Blvd., Hastings. stormcreeksale.com.

#iamGREATNESS Kids Fashion Show from 4-6 p.m. Sat. will spotlight young designers and more including Ice Cream Bow Ties, Stud Ties, Children's Orchard, local fashion brand Black Excellence by Houston White and others at the Indigenous Roots Cultural Arts Center. $5-$15. 788 E. 7th St., St. Paul. tinyurl.com/yd7mu2op.

Local and former Minnesota designers will present their spring and summer 2019 collections at the Northern Vogue Fashion show from 6-11 p.m. Nov. 29 at the W Minneapolis Foshay. Proceeds will benefit Dress to Success. $25-$100. 821 Marquette Av. S., Mpls.

HAVE AN EVENT? Send items to be considered for the style calendar at least two weeks before the publication date to culturecal@startribune.com.