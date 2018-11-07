At Lily and Violet's Holiday Open House, shoppers can enjoy a Fair Anita jewelry trunk show and special shopping deals. Proceeds will go to Firefly Sisterhood, a mentor program for women with breast cancer. 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. today, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Fri., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat. and noon-5 p.m. Sun. 3413 W. 44th St., Mpls. lilyandviolet.com.

Max's at the Shops at Excelsior & Grand will host a jewelry trunk show by designer Suzy Landa. The show will highlight her everyday gemstone, wedding and anniversary collections, including her newest "Rainbow" line. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fri., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sat. 3826 Grand Way, St. Louis Park. 952-922-8364. stylebymax.com.

The Minneapolis Holiday Boutique will be held 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Fri.-Sat., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun. at U.S. Bank Stadium in Mpls. $12 for ages 13 and up, ($10 in advance). minneapolisholidayboutique.com.

