At Lily and Violet's Holiday Open House, shoppers can enjoy a Fair Anita jewelry trunk show and special shopping deals. Proceeds will go to Firefly Sisterhood, a mentor program for women who have been diagnosed with breast cancer. 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Nov. 8, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 9, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 10 and noon-5 p.m. Nov. 11. 3413 W. 44th St., Mpls. lilyandviolet.com.

Max's at the Shops at Excelsior & Grand will host a jewelry trunk show by designer Suzy Landa. The show will highlight her everyday gemstone, wedding and anniversary collections, including her newest "Rainbow" line. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 9, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 10. 3826 Grand Way, St. Louis Park. 952-922-8364. stylebymax.com.

Have an event? Send items to be considered for the style calendar at least two weeks before the publication date to culturecal@startribune.com.