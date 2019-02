The Domestics Sale through Tue. at Opitz outlet stores in St. Louis Park and Minnetonka is offering up to 70 percent off new bedding, towels and other items. Also included are new women's and juniors' spring shoes and clothes, including prom dresses and men's clothing and shoes. 10 a.m.-9 p.m. today-Sat.; noon-7 p.m. Sun.; noon-9 p.m., Mon.-Tue.; opitzoutlet.com; 952-922-2435.

Shoppers can stop by Nordstrom at the Mall of America during Beauty Trend Week, March 10-16, to try new products, get tips on skin care, makeup and trending fashions and more. 10 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Mon.-Sat., 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sun. 1000 NW. Court, Mall of America, Bloomington. 952-883-2121.

HAVE AN EVENT? Send items to be considered for the style calendar at least two weeks before the publication date to culturecal@startribune.com.