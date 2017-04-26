If you're not afraid to get down and dirty (or just want to look like it), then Nordstrom has the jeans for you. But it will cost you.

The luxury department store is selling a pair of denim jeans covered in fake mud and dirt, taking the distressed look to a whole new level. The "Barracuda Straight Leg Jeans" can be yours for $425.

Reminiscent of every child's elementary school playground days, the jeans appear to have been smeared with mud on the knees, thighs and crotch.

Designer denim with holes and tears doesn't seem so bad now, does it?

On its website, the retailer says the jeans "embody rugged, Americana workwear that's seen some hard-working action with a crackled, caked-on muddy coating that shows you're not afraid to get down and dirty."

The dirty denim gained attention on social media after Mike Rowe (actual dirt expert), host of the "Dirty Jobs" TV show, posted his befuddled thoughts to Facebook. The post has been liked more than 32,000 times and shared more than 14,200 times as of Wednesday morning.

"Forget the jeans themselves for a moment, and their price, and look again at the actual description. 'Rugged Americana' is now synonymous with a 'caked-on, muddy coating.' Not real mud. Fake mud. Something to foster the illusion of work. The illusion of effort," Rowe wrote on Facebook. "They’re a costume for wealthy people who see work as ironic — not iconic."

Nordstrom is no stranger to similar stunts that get shared on social media for their shock value. Earlier this year, the retailer sold a pair of $95 "mom jeans" with square holes cut out of the knees and replaced with plastic, clear panels. Then there was the rock wrapped in leather that sold for $85. People lost their minds. The rock sold out.

Here's what others are saying about the "muddy" jeans on Twitter.