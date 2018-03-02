ST. PAUL, Minn. — A new study highlighting wide gaps in school discipline between Minnesota's white and minority students is raising concerns among state human rights leaders.

The report released Friday found students of color were twice as likely to be suspended or expelled as their white peers, despite making up a smaller share of students. The department also found a similar gap between students with disabilities and students without disabilities.

Native American students were ten times as likely to be disciplined as white students. Human Rights Commissioner Kevin Lindsey says the department plans to work with schools "to ensure equal treatment" of students.

The department did not include discipline from fights, possession of weapons or drugs in its study.