Pregnancy started out rough for Leslie Siu. Morning sickness and migraines had her reeling, so like rising numbers of U.S. mothers-to-be, she turned to marijuana.

“l was finally able to get out from under my work desk,” said Siu, who later started her own pot company and says her daughter, now 4, is thriving.

There’s no proof that cannabis can relieve morning sickness, and mainstream medicine advises against use in pregnancy because of studies suggesting it might cause premature birth, low birthweight and infant brain deficits. But the National Institute on Drug Abuse is pressing for more solid evidence. “We have to do these studies in a way that can identify risks,” said Dr. Nora Volkow, the agency’s director.

The agency is supporting four studies seeking clearer answers about potential effects on infants’ brains. At the University of Washington, scientists are enrolling pregnant women who are already using marijuana for morning sickness. Infants will undergo brain scans at 6 months and will be compared with babies whose mothers didn’t use marijuana while pregnant.

For government and university authorities, it’s worthy research as data show the number of pregnant U.S. pot users has doubled since 2002.

But some opponents of recreational marijuana call it bogus research that endorses drug use and endangers fetuses.

The criticism underscores the challenges of such investigations. “There are so many reasons NOT to study drugs. … But the results would be no studies of the drugs’ efficacy during pregnancy, or the risks to the fetus,” said Dr. John Lantos, director of pediatric bioethics at Children’s Mercy hospital in Kansas City, Mo. “It’s risky to do studies of potentially risky drugs but it’s risky not to do studies.”