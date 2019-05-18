A cube of uranium. A Nazi plan to build a nuclear bomb. A search for the fate of the remaining pieces of an experiment that might have altered history. The story, sounds like a basis for a novel. Instead, it appears in Physics Today.

Researchers in Nazi Germany produced 664 uranium cubes as they sought to crack the nuclear code in a subterranean laboratory in a castle in Haigerloch. But the experiment failed, stymied by bureaucracy. Nazi Germany split the researchers into three competing teams, and the contest the Germans thought would fuel innovation stifled it.

But they came closer to a nuclear weapon than scholars previously thought. Physicist Timothy Koeth and doctoral student Miriam Hiebert, studying archival materials, wrote: “If the Germans had pooled rather than divided their resources, they would have been significantly closer to creating a working reactor before the end of the war.” The researchers want to track down all of the cubes.

Endangered crows build nest in wild

Two Hawaiian crows, or alala, have done something momentous in the struggle to save the critically endangered species. They have built a nest. Extinct in the wild for decades, the alala were raised at the Keauhou and Maui Bird Conservation Centers of San Diego Zoo Global, part of its Hawaii Endangered Bird Conservation Program. In partnership with the state of Hawaii and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Alala Project has released 21 birds into protected forest areas on the Big Island of Hawaii. After years of work, the nest is the first tangible sign the Alala Project might be succeeding in its ultimate goal. Alison Greggor of San Diego Zoo Institute for Conservation Research said, “If these eggs hatch, the chicks would be the first alala hatched in the wild in two decades.”

