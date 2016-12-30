Doberman pinschers are more prone to compulsive behavior such as blanket-chewing than other dogs. And in 2014, researchers unveiled clues to a cause: obsessive-compulsive disorder in their genes.

Studies that examine how DNA affects dogs’ behavior shed light on why some breeds have better memories, why Labs are so good at retrieving or even what drives some dogs to bark at the UPS guy.

Linking behaviors to genes is simpler in dogs than in humans because dog DNA is far less variable than ours.

But there still are obstacles to the research. Scientists need a lot of information on how dogs behave or how well they perform in intelligence tests, and they also need to collect their DNA. For statistical power, they need to do it in thousands of dogs.

So a couple of the scientists are asking ordinary dog owners to help.

Adam Boyko, a dog geneticist at Cornell University, and Brian Hare, a canine cognition researcher at Duke University, have each in recent years founded a company. Boyko’s Embark offers DNA testing for dogs. Send in a swab of your dog’s drool and $199 and you get a report that breaks down the pup’s breed and ancestry, as well as its risk for dozens of genetic diseases.

Hare’s company, Dognition, charges fees starting at $19 for web-based cognition tests — “interactive games” that can involve hiding treats under cups — that dog owners perform with their pets. Owners get a report outlining how their dog rates on traits such as empathy and memory, as well as a personality profile.

Recently, the two teamed up in hopes of getting 5,000 of America’s dogs to sign up for both products and participate in what they are billing as “the largest canine behavioral genetics study to date.”

In doing so, dog owners act not only as research assistants and research funders, but also help build a database that could yield “genetic insight into what makes dogs tick,” Boyko said.

Embark looks at whether dogs’ genomes have a common genetic variant found in wolves, dogs’ wild ancestors, and assigns dogs a “wolfiness score.” By comparing that with Dognition data, which probes behavior fundamental to dog domestication, “we can get some early insights into what made a dog a dog,” Boyko said.

That could also help dog owners better understand their dogs’ behavior. Knowing whether it’s rooted in genetics could help owners tailor training or decide whether a dog is best suited to being a guard dog rather than a family pet, Boyko said.

Not all dog scientists are sold on the idea that this sort of canine crowdsourcing approach is useful. Clive Wynne, a psychologist who directs Arizona State University’s Canine Science Collaboratory, said he believes that charging participants could lead to skewed samples heavy on privileged dogs, and that data collected by pet owners in uncontrolled living-room settings is bound to be dubious.

“If you want to do behavioral genetics, you need to be analyzing the behavior with a certain level of precision,” Wynne said. “I’ve never heard it suggested that you could achieve that level of precision by letting everybody do tests on their own dog.”