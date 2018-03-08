WASHINGTON — A new study finds that false information on Twitter travels six times faster than the truth and reaches far more people
And you can't blame it on bots, the researchers say. It's humans that are spreading the bogus stories.
MIT researchers looked at more than 126,000 stories tweeted millions of times between 2006 and the end of 2016. They found that the average false story takes about 10 hours to reach 1,500 Twitter users, versus about 60 hours for the truth.
The study is in Thursday's issue of the journal Science.
