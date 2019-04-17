In 2010, Dr. Pamela Munster mailed her saliva to 23andMe, a relatively new DNA testing company, and later opted in for a BRCA test. As an oncologist, she knew a mutation of this gene would put her at high risk for breast and ovarian cancer. She was relieved by the negative result.

Two years later, after she learned she had breast cancer, she took a more complete genetic test from a different lab. This time it was positive.

A study of 100,000 people released earlier this month suggested that this experience could be widespread. Nearly 90% of participants who carried a BRCA mutation would have been missed by 23andMe's test, geneticists found.

23andMe's testing formula for this risk is built around just three genetic variants, most prevalent among Ashkenazi Jews. The new study demonstrated that most people carry other mutations of the gene, something many doctors have long suspected.

"It's as if you offered a pregnancy test, but only the Jewish women would turn positive," said Munster, who is the co-leader of the Center for BRCA Research at the University of California, San Francisco. She was not involved in the new study, which was conducted by Invitae, a diagnostic company.

23andMe said response to the study by its potential competitor had been overblown because the site makes it clear that it is testing only for three of the mutations.

Munster said that 23andMe was "not doing anything actively deceptive." But she is still concerned that many customers do not grasp the limits of mail-in genetic testing.

23andMe now has more than 10 million customers. Even if only a small percentage take the test, that's thousands who could be misled.

Mary-Claire King, a professor at the University of Washington who discovered the region on the genome that became known as BRCA1, had a more blunt assessment of the Food and Drug Administration's decision to allow the test.

"The FDA should not have permitted this out-of-date approach to be used for medical purposes," King said. "Misleading, falsely reassuring results from their incomplete testing can cost women's lives."

The study, which was presented at the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics annual meeting and has not been peer reviewed, was built around more than 100,000 patients who underwent breast cancer risk testing with Invitae, a diagnostic company.

Despite the lack of peer review and Invitae's potential role as a business competitor, genetic medicine experts not affiliated with Invitae said in interviews that they found the work to be credible, particularly as the company's findings echo other, smaller studies.