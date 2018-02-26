MADISON, Wis. — A new study details the sources of unnatural green growths of vegetation and bacteria that stink up long stretches of the upper Wisconsin River.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources studied phosphorus pollution in more than 9,000 square miles (23,300 sq. kilometers) of the river basin from Lake Wisconsin to Vilas County. The study includes Lake Wausau, Big Eau Pleine Reservoir, Lake Du Bay and Lake Delton.

The pollution is largely caused by farm nutrients carried by rain and snowmelt. The study recommends where to reduce pollution sources in order to return waters to a healthy state.

The department plans to hold a series of public meetings next month to discuss its findings.