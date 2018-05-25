SAVANNAH, Ga. — Students at a coastal Georgia high school are being asked to hand back in their yearbooks after a racial slur made for some bad memories.
The Savannah-Chatham County school district tells news outlets that the publisher has recalled the Windsor Forest High School yearbook because one image shows a student holding a piece of paper with the slur.
Principal Derrick Butler is apologizing, saying the school values diversity and believes people should be treated with dignity and respect.
The school system says it will take steps to prevent a repeat. It's unclear if anyone will be disciplined.
