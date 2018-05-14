CARLISLE, Pa. — A Pennsylvania high school student took an unorthodox approach to prom and brought a cardboard cutout of actor Danny DeVito to the dance.
WHTM-TV reports Allison Closs and her famous two-dimensional date joined other Carlisle High School seniors Friday for prom. Closs purchased the cutout of DeVito online along with a scooter she used to move the figure with.
DeVito starred in the classic TV series "Taxi" and films including "Twins" and "Batman Returns." He also starred in the hit comedy "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia."
