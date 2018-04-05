A Blake School student is suing the school, claiming that it wrongfully disciplined him over allegations of sexual misconduct because of his race.

Filed Monday in federal court in Minneapolis, the suit alleges that the student, who is unnamed and identified to be of mixed-race, was not given sufficient information about the allegations leveled against him when he appeared before the school’s Community Judiciary Board.

Attorney Beau McGraw, who’s representing the student, said in the court filing that the disciplining process the school followed to find his client “guilty of sexual assault and effectively removed from Blake was seriously flawed” and that the private school, which receives federal funding, violated Title IX regulations.

McGraw claims the student was never informed of the sexual assault allegation in order to defend himself before a Community Judiciary Board made up of minor students “not equipped to make life altering decisions.”

The Blake School said in an e-mail that it can’t comment on the specifics of the litigation but that the school “follows an established and deliberative process for addressing issues under our community standards policy.”

The school mandates include a confidential review by the Community Judiciary Board, a group of eight elected students in grades 10 through 12, two faculty members and a senior administrator, according to the statement. Several of the student members on the board are students of color, according to a March 8 letter Blake Head of School Anne Stavney sent to the student’s mother. The Community Judiciary Board’s recommendation, the school said, was reviewed by school administrators before the decision to suspend him indefinitely — while allowing him to finish his studies remotely and earn his diploma.

The issue emerged on Feb. 10 when the plaintiff attended the SnowDaze dance at the Blake School and danced with a freshman girl he did not know, according to the lawsuit. After the dance, a friend of the young woman said that he had danced inappropriately with her friend. The plaintiff was then approached by the Blake School dean who removed him from the dance floor and took him to a classroom where a police officer was present to probe him and administer a breathalyzer test.

To avoid being suspended from school and losing his full scholarship to Syracuse University, he fled from the scene twice.

He later admitted to the school’s Judiciary Board drinking alcohol, running from the police and “jostling people more than necessary” while dancing, according to the suit. The student made no mention of any groping allegations but noted that he had danced with a freshman girl that night.

The student’s mother pressed the school for details about the “inappropriate dance” but school officials told her that her son should instead be more worried about his drinking and fleeing from the police, according to the lawsuit.

On Feb. 16 school officials told the student’s mother that her son was suspended indefinitely and could not participate in school sports, according to the lawsuit. She also was informed that the sexual misconduct allegations were not going to be stored in her son’s school file and that the school did not care about the result of the chemical dependency evaluation ordered as long as he exited the institution quietly.

Two days later, a school official sent her a letter stating all the school violations her son had committed, including using illegal and harmful chemicals and sexually harassing a Blake student. And when his mother asked for his file, she saw in the documents that her son was disciplined for sexual harassment.

In the lawsuit, the student asks the court to require the school to expunge the entire disciplinary proceeding from its record and award the student no less than $75,000 in damages.