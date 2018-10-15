EAST LANSING, Mich. — Police have released the name of a Texas student who was fatally shot at an off-campus apartment building near Michigan State University.
East Lansing police say he's 22-year-old Isai Berrones of Alamo, Texas.
Berrones was killed early Friday at an apartment building 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) north of the MSU campus. Police say shots were fired and people were fighting at the scene.
The case remains under investigation. No one has been charged.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Virginia candidate gets celebrity help from her daughter
A Virginia congressional candidate got a little Hollywood help over the weekend from her daughter, Olivia Wilde.
Variety
Google Pixel 3 phone aims to automate more daily tasks
Google's new Pixel 3 phone merely plays catch-up with Apple and Samsung on hardware. But it showcases Google's advances in software, particularly in artificial intelligence.
Movies
Carey Mulligan on her 'women's liberation trilogy'
Carey Mulligan is a letter writer.
Variety
The Latest: Trump and first lady arrive in Florida
The Latest on recovery efforts after Hurricane Michael (all times local):
Variety
Mega Millions prize up to $654M, 4th largest in US history
After nearly three months without a winner, the Mega Millions lottery game has climbed to an estimated $654 million jackpot.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.