ST. PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul police have identified the student whose body was found in a University of Minnesota fraternity house.
The body of 20-year-old Dylan Fulton, from St. Lawrence, South Dakota, was found at the Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity house early Wednesday. Police say they do not suspect foul play in Fulton's death. Police spokesman Steve Linders says although authorities do not believe Fulton was hazed, alcohol may be a factor in his death.
A resident of the house called police after finding Fulton. It's unclear whether he lived at the fraternity house.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
TV & Media
Minnesota's Seann William Scott will forever be Stifler, but now he's a 'Lethal Weapon'
When it comes to redefining his career, Minnesota's Seann William Scott is no dummy.
Music
Minnesota hip-hop star Dessa breaks into New York City publishing with new memoir
Known primarily as a hip-hop artist, Dessa's latest release comes from a New York City book publisher.
Eat & Drink
Drinks, laughs, zombies: 10 best fall events for adult fun in the Twin Cities
Check out Kathy Griffin, Joel Hodgson's return to "MST3K," wedding planning with drinks, cultural fun and much more.
Variety
10 great fall events for families in the Twin Cities
With a "giving back" event, Halloween, apple picking, train rides and family-friendly shows, we've got ways to keep your kids entertained this fall.
Variety
Millions on the US coast prepare as monster storm approaches
especially those who live in flood-prone areas or on the coast — must decide whether to stay or go.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.