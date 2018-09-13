ST. PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul police have identified the student whose body was found in a University of Minnesota fraternity house.

The body of 20-year-old Dylan Fulton, from St. Lawrence, South Dakota, was found at the Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity house early Wednesday. Police say they do not suspect foul play in Fulton's death. Police spokesman Steve Linders says although authorities do not believe Fulton was hazed, alcohol may be a factor in his death.

A resident of the house called police after finding Fulton. It's unclear whether he lived at the fraternity house.