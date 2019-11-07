BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — A 16-year-old student at Bloomington Jefferson High School is charged with second-degree assault for stabbing another student multiple times.
Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman says a juvenile petition alleges the girl stabbed another female student six times during a fight at the suburban Minneapolis school on Tuesday.
The school resource police officer responded to the fight that broke out in the school's main entrance. The officer could see the victim was stabbed in the stomach.
The suspect was escorted from the scene. Police found the knife used to stab the victim, who was taken to a hospital.
Prosecutors have filed a motion to certify the suspect as an adult.
