OAK CREEK, Wis. — Police in a Milwaukee suburb have arrested a teen they say was threatening to harm others at school.
Officials in the Oak Creek-Franklin Joint School District called police Thursday and officers arrested the student without incident. Police are preparing to forward the case to Milwaukee County Children's Court.
The arrest comes just a day after 17 people were killed by a gunman at a high school in Parkland, Florida.
