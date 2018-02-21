ORONO, Minn. — Police have arrested a high school student after threats on social media prompted a lockdown at a suburban Minneapolis school district.

Orono schools went into lockdown Wednesday after posts on Twitter and Facebook indicated there would be a shooting at the schools at noon.

Police say the lockdown was to protect students and staff. Police determined the posts were coming from inside the schools.

Police arrested a boy on suspicion of making terroristic threats. Another male high school student is being invesetigated as a person of interest.

Police say all students are safe, and there is no longer a threat. Students were dismissed from classes an hour later than normal.

The threats were made a week after 17 people were killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.