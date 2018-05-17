MADISON, Wis. — Police in Madison arrested a high school student after a stun gun was brought to campus.
The Wisconsin State Journal reports that West High School staff noticed a group of students messing around with the stun gun about midday Wednesday.
When school security approached the group, the student who was holding the stun gun fled the school. Police arrested the student about a block away.
Principal Karen Boran in an email to parents said no one was threatened or harmed by the stun gun. She said school staff will work with police on the appropriate discipline.
