SARTELL, Minn. — There's a group of Sartell High School students who hope to set the tone in their new school building.

At an open house on a recent Saturday, and on the first day of school, student ambassadors worked to establish "a good vibe, for lack of a better word," said senior Amber Pietrowski, one such ambassador.

She and others explained the innovative features in the new high school and responded to taxpayers who weren't quite convinced it was worth nearly $90 million.

Junior Hannah Hackenmueller, another ambassador, said she met folks touring on that Saturday who came to see how their tax dollars were spent. She fielded questions like, "We just paid for a new school, why don't we have a library?"

Library books are interspersed around the main, open commons area and near group rooms, including one called the "Treehouse," in one of the school's new wings.

Voters in the Sartell-St. Stephen district approved $105.8 million in a 2016 referendum to fund the new high school and remodel other schools, the St. Cloud Times reported.

Discussions about the school began in 2014, Superintendent Jeff Schwiebert said at the dedication in the school's new 800-seat Performing Arts Center.

The open house included a ribbon cutting, the dedication and five hours for the community to wander around the building.

"I think we really tried to make this building look to the future," Schwiebert said. He hopes it will still work for the district in 50 years.

How does it support student collaboration?

There are gathering spaces throughout the building, including a set of oversized steps called "learning stairs," where students can hang out or do homework and where classes can gather, Pietrowski said.

She perched near them with two other ambassadors at the open house.

In the old high school building, students would do group work in the hallways, sitting on the floor, Hackenmueller said.

Students would use any available space for projects, such as filming videos in a janitor's closet, said Junior Brooke Eibensteiner, another ambassador. Now there's a production studio, visual lab and other media spaces.

Like the new Tech High School in St. Cloud, Sartell's new high school was designed by Cuningham Group in collaboration with IIW-Minnesota and has visible spaces for career and technology education as well as flexible learning and small student collaboration spaces.

A design lab, metal processing space, black box theater and culinary lab are all located off common areas.

Sartell High School cost about $89.5 million and can accommodate 1,400 students. Some of those students helped design it.

Students helped architects name and design three "learning communities" called Watab, Pines and Meadows. Those wings have traditional classrooms with glass walls and shared gathering spaces, like the one called "Treehouse."

School started Sept. 3, and it was a little chaotic at first, Pietrowski said. Students, and even some faculty, didn't know where everything was. But then people settled into it.

The lockers are a little tight, she said. But for every negative, there are 10 positives.

What's on the next referendum?

Sartell-St. Stephen voters will face another funding choice about the district this fall.

The school board OK'd a ballot question for November asking voters for more operating funds to help cover staff and teachers' salaries, grounds maintenance and heating the buildings.

Voters rejected an operating levy referendum question in 2018.

District officials hope residents will OK the new levy to raise an additional $1.8 million a year for 10 years. That would cost the owner of a $100,000 home about $74.30 more in 2020 taxes, according to past St. Cloud Times reporting.

The election is Nov. 5.

For folks who still want to take a look at the new Sartell High School, there are more community tours scheduled.

The dedication was full of thank-yous to staff and students, and taxpayers as well.

"Thank you to our community," Sartell School Board President Jason Nies said at the dedication. "Thank you for your trust in us. Without you, this project would not have been possible."

An AP Member Exchange Feature shared by St. Cloud Times