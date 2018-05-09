'Matinee'

A young woman seeks release from her life in the darkness of a movie theater. And soon her story weaves with the characters she's watching on-screen. After debuting "Matinee" at the Woman's Club last year, and then touring it across the country, Stuart Pimsler Dance & Theater brings this sumptuous work back home. Based on a Robert Coover short story, the dreamy piece luxuriates in the nostalgia and escapism of classic cinema. It serves up some dance, some theater, some black and white film. It delves into longing, love and using our imaginations to survive a humdrum existence. (7:30 p.m. Fri. & Sat., 2 p.m. Sun., Cowles Center, 528 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., $30, 612-206-3600, thecowlescenter.org)

SHEILA REGAN